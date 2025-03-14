Rs 2.2mn Recovered From Shopkeepers During Ten Days Of Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District Administration Peshawar has registered reports against 320 shopkeepers and recovered 2.2 million rupees from business owners for overcharging during ten days of Ramazan.
District administration has also sent 395 shopkeepers to jail after registration complaints against them for overcharging.
As many as 5310 shopkeepers were issued warning notices for ignoring directives of district administration.
Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that raids would be conducted to stop hoarding and overcharging and guilty person would be dealt without any discrimination.
He said that steps have been taken to control price hike in Ramazan for maximum facilitation of people during holy month.
