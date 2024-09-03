Rs 23 bln USF, Rs 3.960 bln Ignite budgets approved

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee approved a budget of Rs. 23 billion for the financial year 2024-25 during its 50th policy meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, with Secretary IT Azfar Manzoor also in attendance, said a news release.

The committee also approved the release of the first quarter's budget for the current financial year, amounting to Rs.

5.5 billion, to the USF. USF Chief Executive Officer Chaudhary Mudassar Naveed briefed the meeting on ongoing and future projects.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja also presided over the 44th Ignite Policy Committee meeting, where a budget of Rs. 3.960 billion for FY 2024-25 was approved for Ignite.

The committee further authorized the release of the first quarter's budget of Rs. 639.87 million to Ignite. During the meeting, Ignite officials provided updates on current and upcoming programs.