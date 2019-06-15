UrduPoint.com
Rs 2,300.57b Budget 2019-20 Presented In Punjab Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Rs 2,300.57b budget 2019-20 presented in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat presented the Punjab budget for financial year (FY) 2019-20 with total outlay of Rs 2300.57 billion including Rs 350 billion for development, in the Punjab Assembly session, here on Friday.

Giving break-up of the budget in his speech in the house, the minister said that General Revenue Receipts for FY 2019-20 were estimated at Rs 1,990 billion, while the province was expected to get Rs 1,601.46 billion from Federal Divisible Pool. He continued that total provincial revenue was estimated at Rs 388.

4 billion.

Hashim Jawan Bakhat added that total estimates for on-going expenditures were Rs 1,298.8 billion, containing Rs 337.6 billion for salaries, Rs 244.9 billion for pension, Rs 437.1 billion for local governments and Rs 279.2 billion for service delivery.

During the proceedings of the house, the opposition benches created pandemonium and torn out the copies of the budget document, besides chanting slogans against the government.

After the budget speech, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Monday (June 17) at 3:00pm.

