Rs 230,400 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Encroachment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 230,400 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 134 challan tickets of Rs 536,000 over multiple violations by enforcement team during the month of January 2023.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city on a daily basis.

He said that a total of 50 warning notices were issued to various shopkeepers over encroachment in last month.

The team also imposed fines on shopkeepers in urdu Bazaar, Katchery bazaar,General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Mian Khan Road and Sharbat Chowk over encroachments during the last month, he added.

