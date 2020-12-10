PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Archeology and Museum on Thursday said that Communication and Works department has established Rs 23.056 million value of residences of two bollywood stars in provincial capital.

In a letter written to Secretary Culture regarding the value of the two houses of bollywood legend Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known professionally as Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and conversion of these houses in Museums, it said that the value of Raj Kapoor's house was determined as Rs 15 million while Rs 8.056 million of Dilip Kumar's residence.

It said that the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and department of Communication and Works got ascertained the prices of two houses as per market rate.