Rs 2,327.359 Mln Allocated For Executing 26 New Schemes In Loralai District : Provincial Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:51 PM

Rs 2,327.359 mln allocated for executing 26 new schemes in Loralai district : Provincial Minister

Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries, Hajji Muhammad Khan on Monday said that the provincial government has allocated Rs 2,327.359 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2019-20 for executing 26 new schemes in Loralai district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries, Hajji Muhammad Khan on Monday said that the provincial government has allocated Rs 2,327.359 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2019-20 for executing 26 new schemes in Loralai district.

Talking to APP, he said that the government had allocated a huge amount for various schemes including the promotion of livestock, provision of clean drinking water, construction of roads, energy projects and building of new central jail in the area.

He said that as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the region, the youth needs to acquire technical education, adding that the government would be initiating different programmes to equip youth with technical skills in diverse sectors.

He said that the government has allocated a specific amount in the budget of 2019-20 to initiate more programmes of entrepreneurship to encourage women to participate in business activities, adding that the government would construct women hostels and business innovation centres in different cities of the province.

He said that the government has established sports complex in Loralai to bring our youth towards sports and healthy activities, as the previous governments ignored the field in past.

He said the government has allocated the budget to establish rehabilitation centres in the province especially in Loralai with aim to rehabilitate drug addicts.

The minister said that the Loralai has plenty of natural resources and rich mineral reserves that was why the provincial government had declared the district as marble city.

