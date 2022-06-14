Rs 23.324 bln earmarked for wheat subsidy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh government to address the issue of food insecurity and access of common man to food has earmarked Rs 23.324 billion for wheat subsidy in next FY 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government to address the issue of food insecurity and access of common man to food has earmarked Rs 23.324 billion for wheat subsidy in next FY 2022-23.

In order to provide relief to the farmers, Sindh is offering highest support price in comparison to rest of the provinces that is Rs.

2,200/40 kg of wheat.

Besides, subsidy on seed, fertilizers and pesticides for farmers has been provided to the tune of Rs. 2.552 billion in current financial year 2021-22 and a provision of Rs. 3 billion has been kept for next financial year 2022-23.