Rs 23500 Fine Collected From Violators Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority are ensuring implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the district in true letter and spirit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority are ensuring implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the district in true letter and spirit.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, assistant commissioners of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority visited various markets, business centres, buses, and wagons stands to check COVID-19 SOPs.

The violation was found at 27 places. Fine of Rs 23500 was collected from violators besides, five shops were sealed and seven vehicles were impounded.

More Stories From Pakistan

