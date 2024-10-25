Open Menu

Rs. 23.5m Paid To Complainants On In-charge Federal Ombudsman's Office

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan held an open court in Mianwali and provided relief on-the-spot after listening to public complaints.

Officials of many department concerned personally submitted the report including XEN Fesco Mianwali, XEN Fesco Kalabagh, In-charge Benazir Income Support Program Mianwali, In-charge Nadra Mianwali, In-charge Baitul-Mal Mianwali, In-charge Postal Life Insurance, In-charge National Savings Center were also present.

Earlier, the in-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha participated in the program of Radio Pakistan Mianwali and provided awareness to the people through radio about the procedure of filing an application in the federal ombudsman and listened to the complaints.

Payment of pending dues in 118 cases was made and transfer of 103 kanals and 11 marlas of the state land was carried out.

The total amount paid was Rs. 23.5 million, he added.

More than Rs. 10 million were paid in eight cases of aid, more than Rs. 7million were paid in 28 cases of pending grants (farewell grant, death grant and marriage grant), more than Rs. 5.2 million were paid in 81 cases of educational stipends, while one case of insurance claim involving an amount of more than one lakh rupees was cleared.

Similarly, the provincial departments ensured payment of dues by providing legal relief to 118 complainants. In addition, three petitioners claimed government land and filed complaints against the mafia occupying the government corridors. Following the orders of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, the authorities concerned handed over a total of 103 kanals and 11 marles of the state land, which had the market value of Rs. 20 million, he added.

