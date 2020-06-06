Rs 237,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging in profiteering

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that strict action is being taken against profiteers and hoarders in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that strict action is being taken against profiteers and hoarders in the district.

According to a handout issued here, he said that fine of Rs 237,000 have been imposed on 131 shopkeepers during 930 raids in various district areas for indulging in profiteering on June 5.

He said that price Control Magistrate are regularly inspecting the markets and action against profiteerswas in full swing.

Anwar said that fine of Rs 883,500 were imposed during 3068 raids in last one month on hoarders and shopkeepers not displaying approved rate lists.