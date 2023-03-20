UrduPoint.com

Rs 23.8 Million Distributed Among Cattle Rearers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration and livestock officials distributed a sum of over Rs 23.8 million among cattle rearers here on Monday, concluding the fourth and last phase of the 'calf fattening' and 'Save the calf' projects of the Punjab government.

367 registered farmers were handed Rs.

6,500 each in the form of cheques at a ceremony where Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar was invited as a special guest.

Additional director of livestock Dr Muhammad Tariq, and Deputy Director Dr Tariq Saeed Chajra addressed the gathering of registered farmers and thanked them for active participation in the two projects registering good growth of calves.

AC Muzaffargarh appreciated the livestock department for the completion of the projects days after they successfully organized a cattle show.

