Rs 2.3mln Scholarships Distributed Among 64 GCWUF Students

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), in collaboration with Inter-loop Limited, has provided scholarships worth about Rs 2.3 million to 64 talented students of the university.

The scholarships were given to the students from 2022-26 sessions.

Presiding over the ceremony, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli congratulated the students and urged them to focus on their education and work hard to serve their country in the days to come.

She also thanked the Inter-loop Limited for arranging the financial support for the students.

Col (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Nasir, Misbah Mahmood and Students Financial Aid officer Asma Zaheer were also present.

