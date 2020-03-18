UrduPoint.com
Rs. 24 Mln Allocated To Purchase Of Land For Crematorium

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:21 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to purchase of land for graveyard and crematorium for minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss matters relating to purchase of land for graveyard and crematorium for minorities.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Secretary Auqaf, Haj and Minority Affairs, Ali Raza, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Noor Wali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Sahabuddin and concerned officials.

The meeting was told that a land of 30 kanals would be purchased for graveyards of Christian community in various district of the province with an estimated cost of Rs.

51 million. It was told that Rs 24 million have been allocated to purchase of 12 kanals land for crematorium.

Addressing the meeting, Wazir Zada said that government has taken needed steps to resolve the problems of minorities.

He said that land purchasing process for minorities' graveyard and cremation places would be completed as soon as possible.

He also directed concerned departments to identify the suitable places to ensure timely completion of purchase.

