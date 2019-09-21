UrduPoint.com
Rs. 2.4 Mln Recovered From Defaulters In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:31 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered another Rs 2.4 million from commercial fees defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered another Rs 2.4 million from commercial fees defaulters.

ACE authorities said on Saturday during continued drive to recover commercialization fee dues from defaulters the assistant director ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar along with authorities of Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha recovered another Rs.

1.4 million,while assistant director ACE Muhammad Asghar along with authorities of MC Bhakhar recovered Rs.1 million from fee defaulters and deposited in national treasury.

