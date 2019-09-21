Rs. 2.4 mln recovered from defaulters in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered another Rs 2.4 million from commercial fees defaulters

ACE authorities said on Saturday during continued drive to recover commercialization fee dues from defaulters the assistant director ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar along with authorities of Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha recovered another Rs.

ACE authorities said on Saturday during continued drive to recover commercialization fee dues from defaulters the assistant director ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwar along with authorities of Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha recovered another Rs.

1.4 million,while assistant director ACE Muhammad Asghar along with authorities of MC Bhakhar recovered Rs.1 million from fee defaulters and deposited in national treasury.