Rs 240 bln allocated for over 2000 uplift projects of South Punjab: ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar on Thursday said that Rs 240 billion were allocated for more than 2,000 uplift schemes of South Punjab in the new financial year.

He was presiding over Annual Development Program (ADP) review meeting. The development projects include 1,548 ongoing and 443 new uplift projects.

He directed all secretaries to ensure the completion of projects within the stipulated time and with hundred percent utilization of released funds. The ACS further directed them to take strict action over complaints regarding quality of projects and to follow government guidelines on development projects.

He said that the pace of completion of development projects remained excellent in the last financial year. Rs 181 billion out of Rs 186 billion released for projects were spent in the last financial year, thus, the utilization of released funds remained 97 percent.

While briefing the ACS South, officials informed him that 541 projects of Multan, 439 projects of Bahawalpur and 502 projects of DG Khan had been included in current fiscal year 2022-23.

They said that Rs 125 million for Jehangirabad Multan sewerage project and Rs 1.59 billion were allocated for upgradation of WASA Multan mechanical system.

Likewise, Rs 100 million were set aside for Kot Addu to Daira Deen Panah two-way road and Rs 365 million were allocated for rehabilitation of Shujaabad to Jalalpur Pirwala road.

Moreover, Rs 233 million for Rangpur to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed road and Rs 250 million have been allocated for construction of parking plaza in Multan.

Also, Rs 100 million were allocated for Mirchakar university in DG Khan, Multan ring road, Kacha Khooh to Abdul Hakeem road, while funds had also been earmarked for Head islam and Sora Dam in Qaimpur.

All administrative secretaries of South Punjab including education, Housing, S&GAD, P&D, C&W, Livestock, Forest, Health, additional secretaries of Finance and other departments attended the meeting.