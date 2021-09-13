UrduPoint.com

Rs 24,000 Fine Over SOP Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:43 PM

The district administration imposed Rs 24,000 fine on transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas over violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

A spokesman said on Monday that the district authorities were active in the field and thoroughly checking implementation of corona-related SOPs.

During checking, they found violation of SOPs at seven shopping malls, five plazas and in three vehicles.

During the last 181 days, the district administration imposed Rs 6.324 million fine over the SOPs violators in Faisalabad.

