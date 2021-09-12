Rs 240,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 240,000 on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.
A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab checked five mega stores including Rainbow Cash & Carry, Euro Store, Ahmed Super Store, Umar Cash & Carry and Rahim Store and imposed fine on them for overcharging.
He also inspected approved rate lists and directed the shopkeepers to display it at conspicuous places in their shops/marts.
Meanwhile, Assistant commissioners were conducting raids across the cityto ensure the availability of daily use items on government announced rates.