Rs 240,000 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 240,000 on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab checked five mega stores including Rainbow Cash & Carry, Euro Store, Ahmed Super Store, Umar Cash & Carry and Rahim Store and imposed fine on them for overcharging.

He also inspected approved rate lists and directed the shopkeepers to display it at conspicuous places in their shops/marts.

Meanwhile, Assistant commissioners were conducting raids across the cityto ensure the availability of daily use items on government announced rates.