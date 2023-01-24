UrduPoint.com

Rs. 240,566,109 Utilized To Cater Catastrophic Health Expenditures Of Deserving Patients During 2021-22

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Rs. 240,566,109 utilized to cater catastrophic health expenditures of deserving patients during 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has utilized Rs. 240,566,109 to cater the catastrophic health expenditures of deserving patients under Tahafuz Program through twelve empanelled hospitals across the country during the year Fiscal year 2021-22.

According to an official source, Tahafuz Program is a Public Sector Development Program (FY-202I-2024) demand-driven initiative designed to protect the extremely poor from catastrophic health expenditures.

Tahafuz Program is providing healthcare services across Pakistan to the patients in its empanelled public sector hospitals irrespective of geographical limitations and domicile.

The program is also providing healthcare assistance to the poor who fall under the pre-defined eligibility criteria primarily based on BISP or National Socio-Economic Registry Poverty scores i.

e. PMT.

During the Fiscal Year 2021-22, a total amount of Rs. 46,200,000 has been utilized under the Tahafuz initiative by providing health services to deserving patients in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Rs. 47,176,180 has been utilized to cater the medical needs of the patients through three hospitals in Punjab while Rs. 5,038,441 has been utilized in treating patients through four hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of Rs. 130,747,501 has been utilized for patients in Sindh through a hospital in Gambit, Sindh while Rs. 7,172,222 has been utilized for the patients in Balochistan through providing treatment in two hospitals in Quetta.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a total of Rs. 4,231,765 has been utilized for the patients through a hospital in Muzaffarabad.

