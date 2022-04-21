Rs 240mn requires for completion of Dalazak Road

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Thursday said that Rs240 million was immediately required for construction of remaining portion of the five kilometers Dalazak Road to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Thursday said that Rs240 million was immediately required for construction of remaining portion of the five kilometers Dalazak Road to facilitate people.

He said Chief Minister KP has been approached for allocation of fund for dualization of five kilometer Dalazak road from Ring Road to Grid Station Peshawar to provide better communication facilities to people.

In a statement, he said application in this regard has been submitted to Chief Minister KP for approval.

Besides people, he said the project would help promote trade and business activities in addition to provide market access to farmers and agriculture growers.