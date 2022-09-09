Rs 241,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 241,000 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday.

A spokesman for the administration said the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars, and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed the fine on profiteers and warned them.

It is pertinent to mention that 11 cases had been registered and 13 people werearrested over profiteering so far.