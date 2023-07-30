Rs 242m released for afternoon schools programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The government has released R 242 million grant for afternoon schools programme in Faisalabad division.

According to a spokesman for education Department, the government had launched afternoon schools programmes under which second shift of the classes was arranged in government schools, but due to non-availability of funds, teachers were facing severe problems in getting their salaries and stipend.

Now, the government had released the amount for the programme including Rs 58 million for Faisalabad, Rs 90 million for Jhang, Rs 44 million for Chiniot and Rs 50 million for Toba Tek Singh and the grant would help in resuming the second shift classes in a most befitting manner, he added.