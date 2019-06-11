Rs 24457.256 mln allocated for PAEC

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24457.256 million for ongoing and new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24457.256 million for ongoing and new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 22077.291 million for 17 ongoing projects and Rs. 2379.965 million for seven new schemes, said a budgetary document issued here on Tuesday.

The major new schemes included upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital �KIRAN, Karachi with the allocation of Rs 585.843 million followed by Pre-project Studies and Development for NPPs with the funding of Rs 500 million.

An amount of Rs 415 million has been earmarked for upgradation of BINO, while Rs 400 million has allocated for Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradable to 20MWth).

About the on-going schemes, an amount of Rs 18000 million has been reserved for Karachi Coastal Power Project (Unit 1&2), while Rs. 922 million has been earmarked for MPB-2, Shanawa Uranium Mining project.

An amount of Rs. 737.456 million and Rs. 700 million respectively were allocated for two projects of Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy and Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, Phase-II.