Rs 244m Fine Imposed On Power Pilferers In DG Khan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

About Rs 244 million fine was imposed on power pilferers so far across the division during ongoing drive under the directions of caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) About Rs 244 million fine was imposed on power pilferers so far across the division during ongoing drive under the directions of caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

A meeting led by Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir was held in this regard in which Deputy Commissioners from across the division participated. The commissioner said that the prevention of power theft through effective strategy was a top priority.

He said that cases have been registered against 4809 power pilferers and 3248 caught so far.

Likewise, 850850 litres of diesel and petrol have been seized by impounding 209 vehicles during the prevention of transportation of Irani oil drive so far besides 129 smugglers have also been arrested by lodging 83 cases.

He said that the drive against power pilferers would continue as consumers who pay bills bear the burden of power theft.

He urged the masses to identify the electricity theft.

