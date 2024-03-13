Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during action against the profiteers across the district, a fine of Rs. 246,000 was imposed on 67 shopkeepers in one day.

According to DIO handout issued here on Wednesday,the price control magistrates of the entire district conducted inspections at a total of 2631 places, during which 67 shopkeepers were found guilty of charging more than the fixed rates, not displaying rate lists, adulteration and other crimes.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the price control magistrates to make the checking process more efficient.