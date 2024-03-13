Rs. 246,000 Fine Imposed On 67 Shopkeepers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during action against the profiteers across the district, a fine of Rs. 246,000 was imposed on 67 shopkeepers in one day.
According to DIO handout issued here on Wednesday,the price control magistrates of the entire district conducted inspections at a total of 2631 places, during which 67 shopkeepers were found guilty of charging more than the fixed rates, not displaying rate lists, adulteration and other crimes.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the price control magistrates to make the checking process more efficient.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
About 22,257 deserving families get ration bags in Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering6 minutes ago
-
NDMA announces Prize Competitions for Pak Int'l Expo on DRR 20247 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars7 minutes ago
-
Three policemen booked over injuring traders7 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark March 15 as 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat'7 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat, Peshawar zones launches operations, two alleged accused arrested7 minutes ago
-
Dementia patient reunited with family through “Mera Pyara” app7 minutes ago
-
District administration failed to control inflation wave in Peshawar27 minutes ago
-
DG CAA to hold E-Kacheri to resolves issues of passengers at airports36 minutes ago
-
Declamation Contest on "Womens' Role as Peace Builder" held at SALU36 minutes ago
-
Dr Naeem stresses to make lady health workers independent37 minutes ago