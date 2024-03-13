Open Menu

Rs. 246,000 Fine Imposed On 67 Shopkeepers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during action against the profiteers across the district, a fine of Rs. 246,000 was imposed on 67 shopkeepers in one day.

According to DIO handout issued here on Wednesday,the price control magistrates of the entire district conducted inspections at a total of 2631 places, during which 67 shopkeepers were found guilty of charging more than the fixed rates, not displaying rate lists, adulteration and other crimes.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the price control magistrates to make the checking process more efficient.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Fine Price

Recent Stories

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

19 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan