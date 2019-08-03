Rs 248 million to be spent on rehabilitation of I.I.Chundrigar road

The Sindh government will spend Rs 248 million on the rehabilitation of I.I. Chundrigar Road under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) in order to restore the aesthetic beauty of the main commercial artery of the metropolis

On the directive of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Local Government Department will carry out major improvement work on the road from Shaheen Complex to Tower, which includes proper designing in a thematic way.

The commissioner said this while talking to the officials concerned after his visit to I.

I.Chundrigar Road on Saturday.

The provincial government has finalized the Beautification Plan alongwith PC-1 has been sent for approval. It is expected that the approval process will be completed soon after Eid holidays.

Special Secretary Local Government department Niaz Soomro briefing about the project said that it would be completed with in 6 months time.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan Banking Association and a number of business and trade organisations located on the road are supporting the government's initiative.