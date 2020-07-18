UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 2.49 Bln Disbursed In Kasur Under Ehsaas Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:33 PM

Rs 2.49 bln disbursed in Kasur under Ehsaas program

A sum of rupees 2.49 billion has been distributed among 199,302 deserving people so far under Ehsaas emergency cash programme across the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A sum of rupees 2.49 billion has been distributed among 199,302 deserving people so far under Ehsaas emergency cash programme across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed here on Saturday said that the distribution process was ongoing in all four tehsils -- Kasur city, Chunian, Pattoki and Kot Radha Kishan of the district.

He said eleven payment centers were functioning in the district and each deserving person got Rs.12000 after biometric verification.

The DC assured that all necessary arrangements were in place at the centers and social distancing was ensured among the visitors.

Related Topics

Kasur Chunian Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan All Billion

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

38 minutes ago

Punjab CM urges people to follow precautionary mea ..

2 hours ago

14 cattle markets made functional in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

NCOC directs provinces to ensure strict SOPs comp ..

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead over land dispute in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Four traders looted by decoits in Attock

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.