Rs 249,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 249,000 on 46 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Thursday.

According to the district administration's spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections in various bazaars and markets and found 46 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The teams also sealed 6 shops and registered cases against 5 others.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates also took action on 37 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.