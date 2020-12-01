UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 2.4m Penalty Imposed On 155 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rs 2.4m penalty imposed on 155 power pilferers caught in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams have detected power pilferage activity at 155 locations/connections across the region in a day and imposed over Rs 2.4 million penalty on them.

Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday that during inspections conducted last Monday, Nov 30, the Mepco teams imposed Rs 349,816 fine on 24 domestic and commercial consumers for pilferage of 17735 units in Multan circle. Eighteen domestic consumers in DG Khan faced Rs 292,452 fine on pilferage of 21160 units, ten domestic and tube well consumers faced Rs 388,346 fine on theft of 19863 units, fifteen domestic and commercial consumers faced Rs 246,449 fine on pilferage of 16063 units in Bahawalpur, ten domestic consumers faced Rs 146,820 fine on theft of 7826 units in Sahiwal, 36 domestic consumers faced Rs 576,100 fine on theft of 34773 units in Rahimyar Khan, 31 domestic and other category consumers faced Rs 428,692 fine on theft of 27491units in Muzaffargarh, and two domestic consumers faced Rs 56,619 fine on theft of 4587 units in Bahawalnagar.

Moreover, FIRs were also got registered against two consumers in Rahimyar Khan.

Meanwhile, Mepco has made 599 HT poles available to operations circles to speed up the process of installing industrial connections. Superintending engineers of operations circles have been told to get desired number of HT poles from Multan store and install industrial connections of those consumers who have made payments till Oct 2020. Mepco Multan circle would receive 75 HT poles, Khanewal (42), Dera Ghazi Khan (201), Muzaffargarh (85), Sahiwal (84) Bahawalpur (69), Vehari (51), Rahimyar Khan (52) and Bahawalnagar (153 HT poles).

Related Topics

Multan Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

26 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.