Rs 2.4m penalty imposed on 155 power pilferers caught in a day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams have detected power pilferage activity at 155 locations/connections across the region in a day and imposed over Rs 2.4 million penalty on them.

Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday that during inspections conducted last Monday, Nov 30, the Mepco teams imposed Rs 349,816 fine on 24 domestic and commercial consumers for pilferage of 17735 units in Multan circle. Eighteen domestic consumers in DG Khan faced Rs 292,452 fine on pilferage of 21160 units, ten domestic and tube well consumers faced Rs 388,346 fine on theft of 19863 units, fifteen domestic and commercial consumers faced Rs 246,449 fine on pilferage of 16063 units in Bahawalpur, ten domestic consumers faced Rs 146,820 fine on theft of 7826 units in Sahiwal, 36 domestic consumers faced Rs 576,100 fine on theft of 34773 units in Rahimyar Khan, 31 domestic and other category consumers faced Rs 428,692 fine on theft of 27491units in Muzaffargarh, and two domestic consumers faced Rs 56,619 fine on theft of 4587 units in Bahawalnagar.

Moreover, FIRs were also got registered against two consumers in Rahimyar Khan.

Meanwhile, Mepco has made 599 HT poles available to operations circles to speed up the process of installing industrial connections. Superintending engineers of operations circles have been told to get desired number of HT poles from Multan store and install industrial connections of those consumers who have made payments till Oct 2020. Mepco Multan circle would receive 75 HT poles, Khanewal (42), Dera Ghazi Khan (201), Muzaffargarh (85), Sahiwal (84) Bahawalpur (69), Vehari (51), Rahimyar Khan (52) and Bahawalnagar (153 HT poles).