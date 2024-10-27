Rs. 2.4m released for cops treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released over Rs. 2.4 million for medical treatment of officers and personnel injured in various incidents, including encounters with dacoits.

According to the details, Rs. 500,000 were paid for DSP Waseem Faraz's medical expenses, while injured constable Muhammad Ayub will receive Rs. 350,000 for treatment.

Injured driver constable Muhammad Hamid has been granted Rs. 500,000 for medical expenses and injured constable Waseem Arshad has received Rs. 350,000 for treatment. Additionally, injured constable Zahid Hussain and Ghazi Sub-Inspector Naik Muhammad will each receive Rs. 200,000 for medical expenses, and injured constable Nabeel Shehzad has been allocated Rs. 200,000 for treatment. Injured constable Muhammad Usman has been granted Rs. 100,000 for medical expenses.