Rs. 2.4m Released For Cops Treatment
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released over Rs. 2.4 million for medical treatment of officers and personnel injured in various incidents, including encounters with dacoits.
According to the details, Rs. 500,000 were paid for DSP Waseem Faraz's medical expenses, while injured constable Muhammad Ayub will receive Rs. 350,000 for treatment.
Injured driver constable Muhammad Hamid has been granted Rs. 500,000 for medical expenses and injured constable Waseem Arshad has received Rs. 350,000 for treatment. Additionally, injured constable Zahid Hussain and Ghazi Sub-Inspector Naik Muhammad will each receive Rs. 200,000 for medical expenses, and injured constable Nabeel Shehzad has been allocated Rs. 200,000 for treatment. Injured constable Muhammad Usman has been granted Rs. 100,000 for medical expenses.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Black Day observed in Faisalabad14 seconds ago
-
Foreigners also join 22nd JCAT exam, among 4971 candidates22 seconds ago
-
Two members gang of motorcycle thieves apprehended24 seconds ago
-
Bilawal applauds global athletic support for cancer awareness34 seconds ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq10 minutes ago
-
Smart Traffic Response Unit established to ensure seamless travel across capital10 minutes ago
-
Accused held for murdering sister10 minutes ago
-
Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held11 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized20 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on kite-string injury20 minutes ago
-
1,700 Policemen deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams20 minutes ago