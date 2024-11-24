Rs 2.4m Released For Medical Expenses Of Cops, Families
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released another Rs. 2.4 million for medical expenses of the police employees and their families.
A spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mehdi of Mandi Bahauddin was provided Rs. 9 lakh for major leg surgery, lady constable Sonia Akhtar of Multan was given Rs. 3 lakh for medical expenses.
Lady constable Naheed Saleem of Lahore also received Rs. 3 lakh for medical expenses.
DSP Raja Fayaz-ul-Haq was given Rs. 250,000 for treatment of his wife. Sargodha police's Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob was given Rs. 200,000 for treatment of his leg. Sub-Inspector Shahid Mahmood Khan and sanitary worker Zulfiqar Ali were given Rs. 100,000 each for medical expenses. Retired Inspector Manzoor Ahmad and Sub-Inspector Noor Khan were given Rs. 100,000 each for medical expenses.
