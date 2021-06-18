UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 2.5 Billion Allocated For Science And Technology: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rs. 2.5 billion allocated for Science and Technology: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made a historic increase of 137 percent for the promotion of Science and Technology by allocating Rs.2.5 billion rupees in the financial year 2020-21.

Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra while presenting the budget 2020-21 in the provincial assembly said that that increase of budget from Rs. 1.1 billion to Rs.2.5 billion shows that provincial government is giving a special attention to this key sector which is future of the province.

He said that provincial government is committed to establish knowledge based economy and a digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The steps for promotion of Information Technology include citizen facilitation centers in the newly merged districts, supporting entrepreneurial ecosystem through Durshal program, early age programming for children of government schools, enhancing industrial competitiveness and innovation and model science laboratories in merged districts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Budget Provincial Assembly From Government Billion

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

24 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

29 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

36 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

1 hour ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.