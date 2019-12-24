Rs 25 bln allocated for construction of road to develop tourist places: KP PA told

Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed the KP Assembly that a huge amount of Rs15 billion under ADP and Rs10 billion provided World Bank have been allocated for the construction of roads aiming development of tourist places in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed the KP Assembly that a huge amount of Rs15 billion under ADP and Rs10 billion provided World Bank have been allocated for the construction of roads aiming development of tourist places in the province.

He was responding to the query of Inayatullah Khan of MMA during question hour. He said that Asian Development Bank has also made commitment to provide 40 million dollars for the of promotion of tourism sector.

Senior Minister informed the house that provincial government is also planning to establish tourism zones to invite foreign visitors in the country. He said that development of tourism and flow of tourists would improve the image of country besides creating livelihood opportunities for the locals.

On the occasion, provincial law minister, Sultan Muhmmad tabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill was unanimously passed by the house. The Muslim Families Law (Amendment) Bill 2019 tabled by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai was deferred by the house.

Provincial law minister Sultan Muhammad also tabled Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2017) and Report on Observance and Implementation of the Principles of Policy for the Year 2017 in the house.

The house also referred two questions of Sobia Shahid of PMLN regarding sports grounds, and question of Nighat Orakazi of PPP pertaining to law and order to committee concern.

The adjournment motion of Waqar Ahmad Khan regarding tax in Malakand and calling attention notice of Shagufta Malik relating to environment were also sent to concern committees.

Later, the speaker adjourned proceeding of the house till Friday 10am.