UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 25 Bln Allocated For Construction Of Road To Develop Tourist Places: KP PA Told

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:56 PM

Rs 25 bln allocated for construction of road to develop tourist places: KP PA told

Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed the KP Assembly that a huge amount of Rs15 billion under ADP and Rs10 billion provided World Bank have been allocated for the construction of roads aiming development of tourist places in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan Tuesday informed the KP Assembly that a huge amount of Rs15 billion under ADP and Rs10 billion provided World Bank have been allocated for the construction of roads aiming development of tourist places in the province.

He was responding to the query of Inayatullah Khan of MMA during question hour. He said that Asian Development Bank has also made commitment to provide 40 million dollars for the of promotion of tourism sector.

Senior Minister informed the house that provincial government is also planning to establish tourism zones to invite foreign visitors in the country. He said that development of tourism and flow of tourists would improve the image of country besides creating livelihood opportunities for the locals.

On the occasion, provincial law minister, Sultan Muhmmad tabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill was unanimously passed by the house. The Muslim Families Law (Amendment) Bill 2019 tabled by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai was deferred by the house.

Provincial law minister Sultan Muhammad also tabled Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2017) and Report on Observance and Implementation of the Principles of Policy for the Year 2017 in the house.

The house also referred two questions of Sobia Shahid of PMLN regarding sports grounds, and question of Nighat Orakazi of PPP pertaining to law and order to committee concern.

The adjournment motion of Waqar Ahmad Khan regarding tax in Malakand and calling attention notice of Shagufta Malik relating to environment were also sent to concern committees.

Later, the speaker adjourned proceeding of the house till Friday 10am.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Sports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Law Minister Malakand 2017 2019 Asian Development Bank Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

45 minutes ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

45 minutes ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

47 minutes ago

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: repo ..

47 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

47 minutes ago

Shujat Hussain for transforming the country into Q ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.