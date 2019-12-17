Rs 2.5 bln state-land retrieved in two months in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Imran Raza Abbasi said that anti corruption department during the ongoing campaign against land grabbers retrieved more than 874 acres and 54 kanals of state land from various parts of the region during last two months.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday,he said the anti corruption teams nabbed 12 accused on the charges of corruption during current year,whereas 22 corruption cases were disposed of during this period.

Inquiries of 67 cases were completed, whereas 314 inquiries were underway, he added.