Rs 2.5 Lac Fine Imposed On Dairy Shops For Over Charging

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Fatima Saima Ahmed Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lac against different dairy shops for overcharging milk prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the AC Latifabad along with Additional DC Tabreez Sadiq Mari visited different areas to check prices of essential commodities and found some dairy shops overcharging milk prices.

While imposing a fine of Rs 250,000 against violators, the ADC warned that strict action would be taken for charging higher prices of milk than fixed by district administration and shops would also be sealed.

More Stories From Pakistan

