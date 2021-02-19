Rs 25 mln to be distributed among deserving artists in current month: President

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the Artist Welfare Fund will distribute an amount of Rs 25 million among the deserving writers, poets and artists belonging to performing and visual arts during the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the Artist Welfare Fund will distribute an amount of Rs 25 million among the deserving writers, poets and artists belonging to performing and visual arts during the current month.

"These expenditures will be on annual basis. To ensure transparency and justice, the lists and applications should pass through a process of strict scrutiny," the president said in a tweet.

\932