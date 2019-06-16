Rs 250 mln approved for FWMC machinery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government approved funds of Rs 250 million for Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to purchase machinery.

FWMC spokesman said that more than 1600 ton waste was generated in Faisalabad daily and the FWMC was facing difficulties to shift and dump the waste, due to short of vehicles and other machinery.

Now, the government has approved Rs 250 million for FWMC and the amount would be utilized for the purchase of machinery which would help in improving waste disposal performance of the company, he added.