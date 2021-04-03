Rs 250 mln being spent on construction of new building of Agriculture University: Malik Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Rs 250 million are being spent on construction of new building of Agriculture University Attock and soon Rs 400 million will be released for its completion

He said this while visiting the under construction building of the university to review the pace of construction work.

On the occassion Project Director Attock Campus Dr Zuhair Husnain , ADC Finance and Planing Marziya Saleem , ADCG Asadullah Khan , PTI local leaders Rana Liaqat and Malik Ejaz of Saidan were also present . Malik Amin said that the relevant officers have been directed to ensure timely completuon of the building so that classes can be started in the month of August this year. He said , land worth Rs 80 milliin has been purchased to built new building of AIOU Regional campus and said that this campus will play vital role in providing education to almost 15 thousand students of the Attock district . Malik Amin said , Punjab govt has given approval for establishing another university in Attock and soon Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Attock to lay foundation stone of this university beside announcing other projects worth billion of rupees.

Malik Amin said that this univerity will have its new set up and will have no concern with Govt Boys Post Graduate College Attock . He aslo assured that no institute will be handed over to private sector . He said that this all was being done as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab as both wanted to bring a revolution in education and health sector . While replying different questions he said that at the cost of billion of rupees gas facility is being provided to more than 40 villages of the Attock district and soon those villages will also be provided gas facility which are situated in 5 km radius of the oil and gas fields in Attock district . Earlier Project Director Zuhair Husnain briefed SAPM Malik Amin Aslam about the progress of the construction work and other related issues. Later Malik Amin Aslam visited village Mirza where he listened to the problems of the people and gave directions to the concerned officers for their solution.