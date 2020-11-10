UrduPoint.com
Rs 250 Mln Ecotourism Project Help To Construct 50 Camping Pods

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:29 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned a mega project worth Rs 250 million for construction of new camping pods in different districts to promote tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned a mega project worth Rs 250 million for construction of new camping pods in different districts to promote tourism in the province.

As many as 50 new camping pods would be installed under Ecotourism Project that would be executed in different districts especially in Malakand and Hazara divisions through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, KP Tourism Department's spokesman told APP on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Rs250 million were approved for installation of these camping pods.

He said 40 additional pods for bathrooms, kitchen and allied facilities approved, adding procurement of imported pods through United Nations Development Program (UNDP) would help provide quality accommodation facilities to domestic and foreign tourists.

To promote domestic, adventure and ecotourism, he said about 93 camping pods were established in different districts of KP including 11 each at Beshigram in Swat and Thandyani in Abbottabad district.

Similarly, 10 each pods were installed at Gabeen Jabba in Swat, Malaika Buner, Shaheeda Sir in Buner, Allai Batagram, Bumburat in Chitral and Sharan in Manshera district.

Likewise, five pods installed at Yakh Tangi in Shangla and six in Sheikh Badin in DI Khan districts.

The spokesman said technical bids for evaluation of existing camping pods would be installed by November 30, adding there is 83 request for proposals (RFPs) under consideration.

