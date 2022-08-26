Rs 25,000 distributed to each among over 0.1m rain-affected families: Shazia Marri

Over 0.01 million rain-flood-hit families across the country had been given Rs. 25,000 each following the announcement of a relief package by the federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 0.01 million rain-flood-hit families across the country had been given Rs. 25,000 each following the announcement of a relief package by the federal government.

In this regard, on the directives of the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri, the process of the disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 25000 among the rain-hit families had started in the district Sanghar, said a communiqu here on Friday.

Ten relief camps had been established in various towns and areas of the district Sanghar. Two relief camps were set up in Sanghar city and two in Khipro city while a relief camp had been set up each in Sinjhoro, Tando Adam, Kandiari, Jam Nawaz Ali, Berani and Shahdadpur towns.