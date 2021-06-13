Rs 25000 fine imposed on 3 poachers for killing rabbits, wild bore

Multan wildlife department on Monday imposed Rs 25000 as fine on three poachers on charge of hunting rabbits and wild boar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Multan wildlife department on Monday imposed Rs 25000 as fine on three poachers on charge of hunting rabbits and wild boar.

A wildlife team during routine patrolling at Peerowal Jungle in Khanewal district found three poachers engaged in illegal activity and recovered rabbits and wild boar from their possession.

Fine worth Rs 25000 was imposed on Muhammad Liaquat, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Mazhar, officials said.