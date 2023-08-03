Open Menu

Rs 25,000 Fine Imposed On Petrol Pumps

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on petrol pumps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Various petrol pumps were fined Rs 25,000 on less quantity of petrol, here on Thursday.

Admin Officer to DC Office Riaz Hussain Anjum took action against petrol pumps after receiving complaints about filling petrol in less quantity in vehicles.

He imposed fines on filling stations found guilty and sealed some others also.

He also talked to people at the petrol pumps and assured them that no one would be spared on less measurement.

