Rs 25000 fine imposed on several filling stations

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Prova Ahad Yousaf on Monday raided several petrol pumps to review implementation of SOPs against COVID-19, rates of petroleum products and gauge.

During inspection, the AC imposed Rs25000 on certain filling stations for low-gauge provision of petroleum products, selling the products more than officially notified rates and violating SOPs.

He said that raids were being conducted on the directives of the deputy commissioner following public complaints about unavailability of petroleum products or overcharging motorists.