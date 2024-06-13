Open Menu

Rs. 25,000 Million Allocated For PAEC In PSDP 2024-25

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 12:02 AM

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

The federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 25,000 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 25,000 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

According to the budgetary document issued on Wednesday, a total of Rs. 24,700 million has been allocated for the nine ongoing schemes while Rs. 300 million has been earmarked for the one new scheme.

Among the ongoing schemes, a total of Rs. 18,452.839 million has been allocated for `Karachi Coastal Power Project (unit 1 & 2)’, Rs. 1,494 million for `Upgradation of INMOL, Lahore’, Rs. 1,272 million for `Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital - Azad Jammu and Kashmir’ (AECHAJK) and Rs. 1,125 million for `Upgradation of AEMC, Karachi (Phase-II)’.

An amount of Rs. 801.631 million has been earmarked for `Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradable to 20 MWth)’, Rs. 620 million for `LEU Based Mo-99 Production Facility (MPF)’ and Rs. 389.530 million for `Upgradation of NIMRA, Jamshoro’.

The only new scheme of `Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in DG Khan Phase-X’ received an allocation of Rs.300 million.

Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has received an allocation of Rs. 256.330 million for its ongoing schemes.

A total of Rs. 189.660 million has been allocated for `Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore’ while Rs. 66.670 million has been earmarked for `Installation of On-Grid Solar System at PNRA Buildings’.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Nuclear Jamshoro Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cancer Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

6 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

9 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

9 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

9 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

9 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

14 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

14 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

15 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan