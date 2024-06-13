Rs. 25,000 Million Allocated For PAEC In PSDP 2024-25
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 12:02 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 25,000 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.
According to the budgetary document issued on Wednesday, a total of Rs. 24,700 million has been allocated for the nine ongoing schemes while Rs. 300 million has been earmarked for the one new scheme.
Among the ongoing schemes, a total of Rs. 18,452.839 million has been allocated for `Karachi Coastal Power Project (unit 1 & 2)’, Rs. 1,494 million for `Upgradation of INMOL, Lahore’, Rs. 1,272 million for `Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital - Azad Jammu and Kashmir’ (AECHAJK) and Rs. 1,125 million for `Upgradation of AEMC, Karachi (Phase-II)’.
An amount of Rs. 801.631 million has been earmarked for `Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradable to 20 MWth)’, Rs. 620 million for `LEU Based Mo-99 Production Facility (MPF)’ and Rs. 389.530 million for `Upgradation of NIMRA, Jamshoro’.
The only new scheme of `Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in DG Khan Phase-X’ received an allocation of Rs.300 million.
Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has received an allocation of Rs. 256.330 million for its ongoing schemes.
A total of Rs. 189.660 million has been allocated for `Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore’ while Rs. 66.670 million has been earmarked for `Installation of On-Grid Solar System at PNRA Buildings’.
