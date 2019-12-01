Rs. 2500mln approved for gas projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline limited (SNGPL) board approved Gas projects of gasification of Rs. 2500 million which will provide gas to about 25000 households of oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Himayatullah Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister who is also provincial representative among the board of directors of SNGPL, informed that the board has approved Rs. 2500 million gasification projects for districts Kohat, Karak and Hungu.

He said that the project will provide gas to about 25,000 households of Kohat division which is basic need and constitutional right of the public. Out of the total projects cost, SNGPL will fund Rs. 1550 million while remaining cost of Rs. 950 million will be funded by the provincial government.

He said that the project will also assist in connectivity of Dhoke Hussain area which would generate billions of rupees revenue every year.