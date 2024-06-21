The Balochistan Government on Friday allocated Rs 255 million for the first time for tourism and culture, preservation of archaeology and other cultural activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Balochistan Government on Friday allocated Rs 255 million for the first time for tourism and culture, preservation of archaeology and other cultural activities.

Presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said Balochistan was rich in heritage and the government had taken steps to preserve it.

He said Rs 255 million had been allocated for the first time for cultural and other cultural activities.

Mehrgarh Museum Quetta would be upgraded with USAID support, all archaeological records would be digitized, while Balochistan Tourism and Cultural Policy would be formulated during the next fiscal year.

He said the total volume of the non-development budget of the sector was Rs 2 billion, which was 285 percent higher than its estimated budget of Rs 504 million for the next financial year.

Rs 923 million had been allocated in the development budget for the sector, he mentioned.