Rs 255 Million Allocated Fro Balochistan's Tourism & Culture Dept
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
The Balochistan Government on Friday allocated Rs 255 million for the first time for tourism and culture, preservation of archaeology and other cultural activities
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Balochistan Government on Friday allocated Rs 255 million for the first time for tourism and culture, preservation of archaeology and other cultural activities.
Presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said Balochistan was rich in heritage and the government had taken steps to preserve it.
He said Rs 255 million had been allocated for the first time for cultural and other cultural activities.
Mehrgarh Museum Quetta would be upgraded with USAID support, all archaeological records would be digitized, while Balochistan Tourism and Cultural Policy would be formulated during the next fiscal year.
He said the total volume of the non-development budget of the sector was Rs 2 billion, which was 285 percent higher than its estimated budget of Rs 504 million for the next financial year.
Rs 923 million had been allocated in the development budget for the sector, he mentioned.
Recent Stories
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies10 minutes ago
-
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak10 minutes ago
-
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts14 minutes ago
-
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood14 minutes ago
-
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road14 minutes ago
-
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti6 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals6 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address people local issues6 minutes ago
-
PML-N focusing on strengthening economy: Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt6 minutes ago
-
EZDMC, KPT&GC discuss provision of cheap electricity to economic zones6 minutes ago