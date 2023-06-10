Rs 25.703 bn earmarked for Irrigation

The Sindh government Saturday set aside an amount of Rs 25.703 billion for Irrigation System for the next financial year 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh government Saturday set aside an amount of Rs 25.703 billion for Irrigation System for the next financial year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister in his budget speech said that the Sindh had one of the largest irrigation systems in the country.

The province faced colossal losses during rain and floods which now demanded extra funding in next financial year, he said therefore, significant amount of Rs 25.703 billion has been earmarked in the budget for next financial year.

It includes Rs 900 million for silt clearance, Rs 5.0 billion for overall repair and maintenance of the system and Rs 750 million for the Salinity Control and Reclamation Program (SCARP).