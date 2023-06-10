UrduPoint.com

Rs 25.703 Bn Earmarked For Irrigation

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Rs 25.703 bn earmarked for Irrigation

The Sindh government Saturday set aside an amount of Rs 25.703 billion for Irrigation System for the next financial year 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh government Saturday set aside an amount of Rs 25.703 billion for Irrigation System for the next financial year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister in his budget speech said that the Sindh had one of the largest irrigation systems in the country.

The province faced colossal losses during rain and floods which now demanded extra funding in next financial year, he said therefore, significant amount of Rs 25.703 billion has been earmarked in the budget for next financial year.

It includes Rs 900 million for silt clearance, Rs 5.0 billion for overall repair and maintenance of the system and Rs 750 million for the Salinity Control and Reclamation Program (SCARP).

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Budget Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

10 seconds ago
 International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adh ..

International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adha Campaign

7 minutes ago
 30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees ..

30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees proposed

13 seconds ago
 AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materia ..

AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materials from students

15 seconds ago
 IGP Punjab visits Police Training College near Lah ..

IGP Punjab visits Police Training College near Lahore

16 seconds ago
 Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in se ..

Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in sea in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.