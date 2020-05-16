UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 2.57b Distributed Among Deserving Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:25 AM

Rs 2.57b distributed among deserving families

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, financial aid of Rs 2.57 billion had been distributed among 241,485 deserving families till Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, financial aid of Rs 2.57 billion had been distributed among 241,485 deserving families till Friday.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to different Ehsaas centers here.

He said that 20 Ehsaas centers had been set up in different parts of the district to facilitate people.

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

28 minutes ago

Presently govt has no draft, bill to bring changes ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 SOPs compliance going down in Pakistan si ..

3 minutes ago

Europol Says EU Faces Second Migrant Wave as Coron ..

3 minutes ago

Most Americans Fear Bringing COVID-19 Home From Wo ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland will start easing lockdown from Monday: Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.