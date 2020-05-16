Rs 2.57b distributed among deserving families

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, financial aid of Rs 2.57 billion had been distributed among 241,485 deserving families till Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, financial aid of Rs 2.57 billion had been distributed among 241,485 deserving families till Friday.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to different Ehsaas centers here.

He said that 20 Ehsaas centers had been set up in different parts of the district to facilitate people.