Rs 2.5m counterfeit fertilizers ceased during raid on factory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A team of Agriculture Department raided an unregistered fertilizers factory and arrested a man by recovering counterfeit pesticides products worth Rs 2.5 million in the city on Thursday.

Assistant Fertilizers Controller Allah Rakha Sindhu, leading an official team, raided the factory at Pir Bukhari colony near BCG Chowk where they arrested Ashraf Karnawal, the brother of factory owner Asghar Karnwal, and seized counterfeit fertilizers besides material and hundreds of printed empty bags worth overall Rs 2.5 million.

The official said that the accused were preparing five different types of counterfeit fertilizers products and labeling these as DAP, NP, SSP, Sultash, and Premium Gold.

They were preparing fertilizers without any registration and record and used to sell these in different areas.

Samples were collected from the alleged counterfeit fertilizers and sent to laboratory for analysis and an application has been filed with Mumtazabad police station for registration of case against factory owner Asghar Karnawal and his brother Ashraf Karnawal under Punjab Fertilizers Control Order.

The Agriculture spokesman said that Punjab government was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against elements involved in preparing fake fertilizers and dealing with them with iron hands.