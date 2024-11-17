Rs. 2.5m Released For Treatment Of Injured Cops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released Rs. 2.5 million for treatment of the injured policemen across Punjab.
According to details, Constable Mudassar Raza was given Rs. 1 million and injured Constable Qaiser Mehmood Rs.
500,000 for medical expenses.
Ghazi constable Muhammad Imran was allocated Rs. 500,000, and injured Constable Salman Gilani Rs. 250,000 for treatment. Injured Sub-Inspector Abid Rasool was given Rs. 100,000 for medical expenses. Injured Head Constable Ghulam Dastgir was allocated Rs. 100,000 for treatment.
